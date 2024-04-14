FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.70.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $426.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.31 and a 200 day moving average of $456.21. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.