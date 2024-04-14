Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO stock traded down $16.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,175.61. 118,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,739. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $686.08 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,130.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

