Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Femasys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Femasys by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. On average, analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading increased their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

