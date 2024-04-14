Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FNF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

