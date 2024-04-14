Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $70.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.