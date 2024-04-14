Financial Contrast: Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and Kaltura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.77 billion 4.15 $76.20 million $0.59 88.54 Kaltura $175.17 million 1.08 -$46.37 million ($0.34) -3.88

Profitability

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Trend Micro and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 4.55% 7.10% 3.21% Kaltura -26.47% -130.47% -24.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trend Micro and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaltura 2 0 2 0 2.00

Kaltura has a consensus price target of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 132.01%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Kaltura on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

