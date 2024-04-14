Financial Review: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% Quest Diagnostics 9.23% 15.79% 7.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million 1.08 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -33.15 Quest Diagnostics $9.25 billion 1.54 $854.00 million $7.49 17.16

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $144.18, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

