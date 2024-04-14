Financial Survey: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AbCellera Biologics and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbCellera Biologics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 265.37%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Abcam.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbCellera Biologics -384.99% -12.36% -9.70% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Abcam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbCellera Biologics $38.03 million 33.41 -$146.40 million ($0.52) -8.35 Abcam N/A N/A N/A C$0.17 130.73

Abcam has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AbCellera Biologics. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets, as well as strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. As of December 6, 2023, Abcam plc operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

