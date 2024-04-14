Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Releases Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS FTGFF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

