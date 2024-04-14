First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,794,000 after purchasing an additional 461,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.79%.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.