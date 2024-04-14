First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 51.4% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.