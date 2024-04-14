First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.49 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.