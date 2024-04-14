First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.49 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.