First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,522,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

