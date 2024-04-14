First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.57

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and traded as low as $56.99. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.