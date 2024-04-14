First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.57

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and traded as low as $56.99. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

