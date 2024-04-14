FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $39.63 Average PT from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FE opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

