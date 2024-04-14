Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.115 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of FMX stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.
Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
