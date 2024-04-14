FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FONR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 19,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,204. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.63%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

