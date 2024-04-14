Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

