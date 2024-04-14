Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.35.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

