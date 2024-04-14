Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.91.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.