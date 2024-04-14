Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $80.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.98. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

