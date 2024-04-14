Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $68.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF opened at $42.30 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

