Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $68.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
FOXF opened at $42.30 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
