Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.