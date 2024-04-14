FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FSBW opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 254,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

