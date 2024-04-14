FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,442 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,845 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BUFR opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

