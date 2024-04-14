FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,341 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

