Fusionist 24-Hour Volume Hits $73.93 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $114.14 million and $73.93 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00008144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 5.25420839 USD and is down -13.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $93,887,351.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

