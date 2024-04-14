GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.36 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
