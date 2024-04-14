GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.36 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

