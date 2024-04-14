GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

