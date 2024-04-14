Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Price Performance

Generation Bio stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.