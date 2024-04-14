Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $31.21 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.