Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.62. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Geron by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

