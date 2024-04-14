Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Lowered to $0.85 at UBS Group

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $1.36 to $0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Trading Down 3.7 %

Gevo stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.86. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 384.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gevo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 702,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,707,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 176,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

