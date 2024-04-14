Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.21 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Gladstone Commercial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.