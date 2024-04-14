Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 104,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. 1,058,621 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

