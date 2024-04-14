Globalink Investment (GLLI) versus The Competition Critical Review

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Globalink Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -25.02% 2.50% Globalink Investment Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Risk and Volatility

Globalink Investment has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalink Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A $1.32 million -157.43 Globalink Investment Competitors $1.15 billion -$62.78 million 41.84

This table compares Globalink Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Globalink Investment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalink Investment. Globalink Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globalink Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalink Investment Competitors 122 573 892 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Globalink Investment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globalink Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Globalink Investment peers beat Globalink Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

