Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPIQ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 27,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

