Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,846. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $104.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

