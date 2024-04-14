Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.6 %

BNTX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 726,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $131.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

