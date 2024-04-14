Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.38% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

