Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.89. 991,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

