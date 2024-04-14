Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $699,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 149,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fluor by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fluor by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Fluor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 994,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.