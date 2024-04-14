Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,172,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $151.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

