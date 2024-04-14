Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. 2,101,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,163. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

