Graypoint LLC Buys 376 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $139.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.