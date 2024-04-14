Graypoint LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

