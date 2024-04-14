Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 105.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 25.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $6,147,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.