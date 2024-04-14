Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

