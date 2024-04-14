Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.