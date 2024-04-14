Graypoint LLC Has $32.35 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

